John Feehan, Roscrea

Carrick, Roscrea.

Reposing in St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence