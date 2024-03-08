John Egan, Ballina

Gortlassobrien, Ballina, Killaloe.

7th March 2024 in the presence of his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brother Billy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Margaret and her husband Philip, Mary and her husband Philip, Kathleen, Noreen and Eileen and their partners, sons John and Kieran, brothers Michael, Martin and Danny, cherished grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday from 5 to 7pm.

Arriving on Sunday to Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish

Burial afterwards in Burgess cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House private on Saturday please.