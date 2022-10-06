John Dunphy, Thurles

Castle Park, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marette (Margaret), sons Aongus, Eoin and Lorcan, daughter Ailish, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaith, Ellen, Jack, Cian, Ruan, Fiadh, Saoirse and Fionn, daughters-in-law Alison, Jane and Michelle, son-in-law Christy, brothers Canon Larry (Urlingford) and Paddy (Cullohill), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church graveyard, Durrow Co Laois. (approx arrival 1pm).

House Strictly Private Please.