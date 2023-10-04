John Dunne Thurles

Loughnafulla, Thurles and formerly Ballinacloughy, Mullinahone.

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Mercy Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his adored wife Susan (née Mullins), sisters Nellie, Josephine, Mary and Philomena, brothers Michael, Anthony and Philip, grand-niece Michelle. Deeply regretted by his nieces especially Una, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 5th October from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 6th October at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles