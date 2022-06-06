John Dunne, Thurles & Moyne

Mullans, Dublin Road, Thurles

Formerly of Lisdonowley, Moyne.

Predeceased by his parents Denis and Josie. Tragically.

John will be greatly missed by his heartbroken family; wife Mary, son Eoin, brothers Joe and Ned, nephew, nieces (and their families), sister-in-law Ita, uncles Jim and Mick, aunts Josie and Maureen, relatives, Tom Egan and colleagues in Horse and Jockey Hotel, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 8th June from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 9th June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles.