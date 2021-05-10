John Doyle, Thurles & Annacarty

John Doyle

Ballycurrane, Thurles and formerly Bonerea, Annacarty.

Unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna. Will be sadly missed by his son John, daughters Marie and Josephine, adored grandchildren Aoife, Seán and Aidan, sister Liz Crockett, Walsh family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Following government guidelines John’s funeral is private.

John’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, 13th May, at 10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

House Private Please.

