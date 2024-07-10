John Donnelly, Moneygall

Dromrue, Moneygall, Birr, Co. Offaly and Tipperary.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Pat and Ellie and his brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, his children Patrick, Margaret, John and Ellie, Ellie’s husband Jamie and Patrick’s partner Evie, his sister Eileen Kennedy (Nenagh), his brother Michael (Perth, Australia), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence Moneygall (E53 CX68) on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in Church of St. Mary’s and Joseph’s for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.

(Traffic flow will be in operation. We ask anyone travelling to John’s residence to come from the Moneygall village side. Exit will be via Loughan. Parking attendants will be available to help will traffic flow)

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Nenagh Parkinson Association.