John ‘Don’ Clarke, Clonmel

John (Don) Clarke

Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Don passed away unexpectedly in the care of the staff of the Waterford University Hospital on Thursday morning surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sons Alan and Patrick he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anita, daughters Finola and Catherine (Mackey), sons John and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (O’Shea), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St Oliver’s Church, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch the livestream service on YouTube, available via the parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stoliverspc.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired to I.C.U. Unit, Waterford University Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

