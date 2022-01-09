John Daly, Nenagh & Tralee

Nenagh and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry.

January 8th 2022, peacefully at home, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary Daly.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Callum, Stevie and Jack and their mother Anne, his loving partner Berni, brother Jerry, sisters Joan (Cloherty), (Nenagh), Marian (Murphy) (Cahersiveen) and Ann (Sydney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Reposing on Monday 10th at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 9.30am followed by burial in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, arriving at 2pm approx, with adherence to face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust or Milford Care Centre.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

