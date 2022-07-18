John Daly, Clogheen

7 Lios Mhuire, Clogheen.

July 17th 2022 .

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his son Paul, daughters Debbie, Catriona, Helen, Barbara and Fiona. He will be sadly missed by his fourteen grandchildren, his sister Bridget (Dinsdale), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his extended family, neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence (E21 R244) on Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church Clogheen for 11 o’ clock Mass, followed by burial in Shanrahan cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Theresa’s hospital Clogheen.

House private on Tuesday morning please.