John Cummins, Carrick-on-Suir & Piltown

John Cummins

Late of Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Fiddown, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Died 29th November 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, and loving father to Angela, Jenny, Philip, John, Noelle, Gerard and Edward, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday evening, the 2nd of December 2021, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 3rd December 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Fighting Blind Foundation, thank you.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

