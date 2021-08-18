John Crotty

Manchester, England & formerly Seskin, Kilsheelan.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in Christ the King Catholic Church, Newton Heath, Manchester followed by committal at Blackley Crematorium.

John’s Mass may be viewed online at Christ the King Church Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence