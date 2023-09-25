John Cromer, Toomevara and Lucan.

The Tipperary Inn, Toomevara and late of Lucan, Co Dublin.

Peacefully on 23/Sept/23 at home surrounded by his beloved family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Liz and cherished family Maurice, Simon, Jonathan & Louise. Grandchildren Aaron, Sean, Sophie, Jasmine, Alex, Evan, Callun, Elliot & Nathan. Great grandchildren Fiadh & Riain. Sister Lillian, son in law Marty & Maurice’s partner Kathleen. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at his residence at the Tipperary Inn Toomevara this Monday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Funeral Service at Borrisofarney Church Of Ireland on Tuesday at 2 o’clock.

Burial in Toomevara Church of Ireland Graveyard.

Donations to Milford Hospice.

House private outside of reposing times.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.