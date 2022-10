No 2, Sue Ryder Homes Holycross and formerly Coalbrook, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Sadly missed by his Daughter Margaret, son in law Sean, nephews John, Aidan and Kevin, nieces Helen, Margo and Siobhain.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Friday from 5pm to 7 pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in the Old Churchyard Cemetery.