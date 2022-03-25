John Corbett, Clonmel

Ballyvaughan, Powerstown, Clonmel.

John passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital on Thursday afternoon, following a long illness, bravely borne.

He is pre-deceased by his son Joe (Edinburgh), brothers Tim and Pat, sister Sr. Philomena (St John of God), niece Joanne and sister-in-law Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons John, Philip and David, daughters-in-law Sheena and Juliana, grand-daughters Katie, Emma and Maria, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Ann, Elizabeth, Jo and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30 to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.