John Cooney, Clonmel

John Cooney

Mountain Road, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, John’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only (max 50 people) on Friday morning in SS Peter & Paul’s church at 11 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Parkinsons Ireland.

House strictly private please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

