John Cooney, Clonmel

John Cooney

Tower House, New Quay and formerly Suir Island, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-7pm, with removal on Thursday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s church arriving at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence