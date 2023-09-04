John Connolly, Two Mile Borris

Noard, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.

Under the wonderful care of the staff of Cashel Residential Older Persons Services.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, brothers Joe-Joe, Pat and Michael. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Anne, daughters Rita and Majella, sons Patrick, Paul and Francis (Frank), grandchildren P.J. Sean, Padraig, Roisín, Ciarán, Catherine, Erin, Fionn, Evan, Anna and Jamie, daughters-in-law Margaret, Fidelma and Claire, brothers Seamus (Clonoulty), sisters Bridget (Cashel), Christina, Mary and Betty (all in London), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, dear friend and cousin Connie Nolan, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 6th September, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Thursday 7th September, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland.