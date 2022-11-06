John Coman, Moycarkey

Shanbally, Moycarkey, Thurles,

November 5th, 2022, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his adored family Isabel, Tara, Paula and Breda, sons-in-law Liam, Arnaud, Pat and Matthew, his much loved grandchildren, his brothers Eamon, Joe, Vincent and Paul, his sisters Carmel, Joan, Una, Teresa, Geraldine and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing this Monday evening in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Peter’s new cemetery.

Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to John’s family. Thank you.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.