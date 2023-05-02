John Codd, Slieverue, Tipp Town and New Ross

1 The Bungalows, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and late of Moanreigh House, Brookville, Tipperary Town and Abbeyview, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Predeceased by his loving parents Nell and Jack Codd, sister Esther, brother Paddy, daughter Margaret and son Johnny.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Esther and Helen, sons Michael, Kevin, Kiaron, Patrick and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cooney’s funeral home, New Ross, (Y34 FK44) on Wednesday from 3pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary & Michael’s Parish Church, New Ross.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Stephen’s cemetery, New Ross.

House private please.