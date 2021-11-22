John Carroll, Loughmore & Thurles

Clogheraily, Loughmore, Templemore, and formerly of Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

21st of November 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, with thanks to the Milford Care Nurses.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Dennis, and His Twin Sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, Daughters Jacinta, Michelle and Son John David, daughter in law Siobhan, sons in law John and Gary, Grandchildren, Jack, TJ, Thomas, Ciara, Amy, Kate and Sam, Sisters Joanie, Margie and Anne, Brother Dennis, Brothers in law, Dickie, Martin and Richard, and the Shelly Family of Lissanure, Templetuohy, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, Fellow FCA Members, Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore on Wednesday at 11-30am.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

