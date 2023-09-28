John Carey, Ballynonty and Ballinure

Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles and formerly Ballinure.

26th of September 2023.

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his wife Statia, his daughter in law Caroline and grandson Joseph.

Sadly missed by his daughter Brenda, son John, grandchildren Catherine, Ciara, Colleen, Jack, Megan and great grandson Lucas, sister Nora Lee, brother Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule, E41 HH66, this Friday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be view at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

House private please. Family flowers only.