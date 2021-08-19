John Burke, Killenaule

Kylenahone, Killenaule.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Friday) to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Saturday morning at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the Church of the Assumption Graveyard, Ballingarry.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society Clonmel.

House private on Saturday morning please.

