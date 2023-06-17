John Buckerbridge, Thurles

Clongour, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and cherished father of Mal, Brian, Pat, Caroline, Barbara, Shane and Lynn. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John will also be sadly missed by his nephew Mally, niece Toni, relatives, neighbours, carers, former colleagues and friends.

Predeceased by his sister Pauline, niece Norma and cousin Alan.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.Burial afterwards in Ballyfoyle cemetery, Co Kilkenny.

Family flowers only, donation if desired to Milford Home Care.

House Private Please.