John Browne, Templemore and Co Clare

(Retired Garda) Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Knockerra, Co. Clare, passed away peacefully on the 3rd of November 2023, predeceased by sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elsie, daughters Colette and Valerie, sons in law Alex and Mark, grandchildren Rachel, Lucy and Charlie, sisters Chrissie and Sadie, brothers Frankie and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Monday at 12 noon.

Cremation on Tuesday in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com