John Brennan, Templemore

Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Tipperary.

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin on July 29th, after a short illness.

Beloved brother of Joan, Mary and Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters, nephew Sean, nieces Karen, Emily, Ciara, Orla & Sinead, brothers in law Gwynne & Peter, relatives, neighbours & his many friends among the Sheep Dog Trialing community.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Monday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.drominch.com/dromchurch/.

Messages of condolences for John’s Family may be left on EJGrey.com.

Family Flowers only please.

