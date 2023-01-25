John Bourke, Clonmel and Bansha

Powerstown, Clonmel and Bansha.

On 24th January, 2023, peacefully in Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Predeceased his wife Evelyn.

Sadly missed by his sons Frank and John, Miriam and Rita and her partner Thomas, daughter in law Valarie, son in law Philip, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

John’s Funeral will arrive at the Church of Annunciation Bansha on Thursday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

John’s wishes were that His Body be donated to Medical Science.