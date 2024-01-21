John Boney, Thurles

Lickfinn, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, in the loving care of all the Staff at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. John, beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret Boney. Deeply regretted by his sister Nell Clancy, brother-in-law Lory, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Patrick and St. Oliver’s Church, Glengoole at 12.00noon followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.