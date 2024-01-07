John (Boney) O’Neill, Carrick-on-Suir

John (Boney) O’Neill

Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pre deceased by his wife Alison and son Richard, deeply regretted by his children Julieann, Ellen, Eoghan and Barry, sister, grandchildren Darragh, Niamh, Aoife, Ciara, Shauna, Lorna, JJ, Aoibhne, Alex and Evan, sons-in-law William and Chris, daughter-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

John will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Monday the 8th January from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir requiem mass on Tuesday the 9th January at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick on Suir.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society which you can do so by following the link below thank you.