John Blanchfield, Carrick on Suir

Mayladstown Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir

Pre deceased by his parents Gerald and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Sons Gerald, James, Johnpaul and Declan, daughters Cora and Helena, sisters Anna, Jacinta and Patricia, brother Noel, sons in law Tom and John, daughters in law Martha and Colette, grandchildren Kira, Aisling, James, Darren and Fearne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.