John Alphonsus (Jack) Carey, Ardfinnan and Wicklow

Castlequarter, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary, formerly Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow,

Retired Chief Superintendent of An Garda Síochana, on 6th December 2022 in the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and staff at Acorn Lodge Cashel.

Predeceased by his loving wife Myra (Nee Murray). Sadly missed by his daughter Nuala, sons Finn, Martin, Kevin and Enda, daughters-in-law Colette, Una, Diane, Finn’s partner Helen, his twenty grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Mary Bradley (Athgarvan) brother Eamon (Adelaide), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Wednesday evening at 7.30 for prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm which may be watched live via Ardfinnan Church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial in St Finnian’s Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to MS Ireland.