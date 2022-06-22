Johnny Rowe, Cahir

Mountain Road, Cahir

Johnny passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Sean, daughters Elaine and Laura, brothers Richie, Michael, Tony, Brendan and Kevin, sisters Helen and Ann, sons-in-law Willie and Liam, uncles Michael and John, grandchildren Emma, David, Fionn and Liam, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday morning at 10am, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 10:30am.

Burial follows in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.