Johanna (Mary) Morrissey, Templemore

Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Nieces Mary and Joanie, Grandnephew David and his partner Aishling and daughter Grace, great friends Ashley and Andrew, relatives and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence