Johanna ‘Josie’ Ryan (nee Egan), Thurles

Johanna ‘Josie’ Ryan (nee Egan)

Athnid, Thurles, and late of Kilcommon, Thurles, July 12th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Unit C, Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Beloved wife of the late John, Deeply regretted by her loving daughters and son, Billy, Kathleen and Jo, grandchildren Olivia and Seán, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal this Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o clock.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In line with current restrictions attendance is restricted to 50 family members in the Church, please adhere to current guidelines.

Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

“May she rest in peace”

