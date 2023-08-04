Johanna (Hannie) Leahy (nee Shannon), Cloneen

Milestown, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formally of Galtee Castle, Manchester and Tober.

Peacefully passed at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy. Sadly missed by; daughters Ellen, Tish and son Mike, sons in law Mike and Jeremiah, grandchildren Maria, James, Hannah, Micheál and Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home on Saturday 5th August from 6pm – 7pm.

Removal on Sunday 6th August at 12:30pm from Brett’s Funeral Home to The Church of the Nativity, Cloneen for 1:00pm requiem mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private and family flowers.