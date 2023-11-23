Johanna Barton née Cashin, Cloneen

Kilburry, Cloneen

November 21st 2023.

Pre-deceased by her husband Bobby, her infant son and her sister Maureen.

Deeply regretted by her son Robert and his wife Marie, grandsons Bob and Harry, her brother Liam and niece Sheila, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home , Fethard, on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland Cemetery, Fethard.