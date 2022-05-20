Joe Ryan, Dublin and Kilcommon

Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles.

May 20th 2022 (peacefully) in the excellent care of the Doctors and Nurses of the Beacon Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Martin and Winifred Ryan, brothers Martin, John, Michael, Larry and Dan.

Dearly loved husband of Nora, loving brother of Christy (Loughisle and Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home), Sheila (Rostrevor), Anne (Dublin) and Mary (London), also deeply regretted by brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces especially Brenda, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours in Rathfarnham and Kilcommon, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Dublin this Saturday evening from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Reposing on Sunday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/joe-ryan/

“God Rest his gentle Soul”