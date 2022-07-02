Joe O’Connor, Templemore

CPL, Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

1st of July 2022, peacefully after an illness very bravely borne, much beloved Granddad of the late Joshua.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen, Daughter Jennifer, son Liam, daughter in law Edel, son in law Lorcan, grandsons Shane and Jack, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, aunt in law, uncle in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

May Joe’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

House private please.

Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish.