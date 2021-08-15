Joe Mitchell, Nenagh

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

August 14th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital and University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Nancy Mitchell and baby brother Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Stephen, Dinny, Mary, Tommy, Johnny and Bernie, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

Reposing on Monday evening for family and close friends in Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday for Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Kenyon Street, Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence