Coolnamona House, Cloughjordan.

Joe in his 91st year, Predeceased by his brother John on 10/11/23

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, Gerry and Fr. Michael (Kenya), relatives and wide circle of friends in the community.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (E53 RD34) from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning from his home at 11.30am to arrive at SS Michael’s & John’s Church, Cloughjordan for 12 noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.