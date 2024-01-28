Joe Marshall, Roscrea

4 Ashbury view south Roscrea Co.Tipperary.

Predeceased by his brothers Christopher and Pudgy and his nephew Christopher.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Kelly, daughter Molly, father Christy ,sisters Leanne, Shannon and Rosie, brother’s Tom and Ricky, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins ,relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm, followed by rosary.

Funeral mass on Monday at 12pm in St.Cronans Church Roscrea, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.