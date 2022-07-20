Joe Johnston, Templemore

Springmount, Templemore

18th of July 2022, predeceased by his parents Bobby and Marian and brother Kenneth.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Violet, daughter Amy, son Robert, brother Robert, sisters in law, brothers in law, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and a very large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83) this Thursday Evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church Templemore on Friday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family would appreciate mask wearing.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.