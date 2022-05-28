Joe Hynes, Kildare & Loughmore

Cherrybank, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, formerly Loughmore, Co. Tipperary.

1st Armoured Car Squadron Ret’d., Plunkett Barracks.

Pre-deceased by his parents Matty & Bridie, brothers Michael & Martin, brother-in-law Lofty.

Loving husband of Mary (Dwyer) loving father of Mandy & Grace, loving grandfather of Alannah-Rose, son-in-law Johnny, brother Patsy & sister-in-law, Eileen, (Thurles) his dog Bear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives & friends.

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy funeral home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, the Curragh for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s cemetery, Newbridge.

Joe’s funeral can be viewed on The Curragh Church facebook page.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

Donation box in church.