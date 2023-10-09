Joe Hackett Nenagh

Pound Street Nenagh & Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Rivervale home on 9th Oct 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving partner & best friend Margaret. His Brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sister in law. Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours, the staff and residents at Rivervale Nursing home Nenagh, extended family neighbours and his many great friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am. Followed by burial in the Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie