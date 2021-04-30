Joe Foy, Templemore

Railway View, Templemore

Predeceased by his parents Joe & Mary Foy. Sadly missed by his brothers Mick & John, sisters Mary, Ann, Josephine & Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions a Private Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

