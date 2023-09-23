Joe Doherty, Cahir

Knockgraffon, Cahir and formerly of Gormanstown, Ardfinnan.

Joe died peacefully in the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, grandson Cormac, brothers Fr. Richard and Pat.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving son Tom, daughters Helen, Colette and Michelle, brother Micky, grandchildren Joey, Ciara, Daniel, Tom and Conor, sons in law Paudie and Donal, daughter in law Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Joe’s Funeral cortège will arrive to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Knockgraffon on Monday for 12pm Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Knockgraffon cemetery.