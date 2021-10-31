Joe Davis, Cahir

Killeigh, Cahir.

Joe, predeceased by his wife Mary, sisters Joan and Nancy, brother Michael and granddaughter Gráinne, passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria and Cathy, sons John and Jody, brothers Fr. Jim, Fr. Noel, Francis and Nicholas, sister Philomena, sons in law Colm and John, daughters in law Rose and Liz, sister in law Nora, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Joe’s funeral cortège will leave his home at Killeigh on Monday morning at 11:30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 12 noon Requiem Mass, which can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-livestream-3/.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

