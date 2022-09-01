Joe Coman, Thurles

Ballygammane, Thurles

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his infant son David, brothers Jimmy, John and Justin. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Maureen, daughter Anne Marie, sons Donnacha and Brian, grandchildren Emily, Sean, Kayla, Rian and Bree, son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Emily and Sarah, brother Paddy, sister Mary (Cummins), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral mass can be viewed on: www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.