Joe Cleary, Rathcabbin

Rathcabbin.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons Joseph, Damien and Kenneth, daughter Edel, brothers Tony and Pat, sister Mary, grandchildren Jake Chelsea, Rachel, Ross and Wayne.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin on Friday morning for funeral mass at 10 o’clock which will be livestreamed on www.premieravproductions.com

Burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery.

House private Friday morning please.

Family flowers only.

