Joanie Burke, Cahir

Lisava, Mountain Road, Cahir.

Joanie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

She will be very sadly missed by her brothers Joey, Patrick, Michael and Francis, sisters Anne, Teresa, Breda and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.